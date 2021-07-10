The Kardashians: Blac Chyna’s Lawsuit Is A ‘Publicity Stunt’ To ‘Capitalize On Our Fame’

The battle continues between the Kardashian family and Blac Chyna. A lawsuit that was filed in 2017 doesn’t seem to be wrapping up anytime soon as Kris Jenner and her daughters show no signs of letting up on the case.

via: The Blast

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the two sides are headed towards a trial in this case and lawyers for the family filed an update with the court which includes several shots at the Instagram model. As we’ve reported, Blac Chyna sued Kris Jenner, along with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for allegedly conspiring with E! and lied about her attacking Rob Kardashian to get their reality show canceled.

“The lawsuit filed against (us) is nothing more than a publicity stunt—to further capitalize on (her) fame by suing,” the Kardashians wrote in the legal filing. Interestingly, they did give her a little credit, saying Chyna continued to “successfully pursue her career in the entertainment industry.”In other words, the canceling of the show didn’t harm BC in her ambitions in Hollywood.

Incredibly, this lawsuit has been going on since 2017 and appears to headed towards a trial.

As we reported, Rob Kardashian accused Blac Chyna of attacking him in the early hours of December 16, claiming she choked him with an iPhone cord, and hit him with a metal pole, all while flashing a gun.

We broke the story, The Kardashians believe Chyna has actually profited from the relationship and continued to make good money following the fallout with Rob and the family. Rob Kardashian attempted to get his hands on her bank records during the same legal battle, believing if he got access to her City National Bank accounts, it would show how wealthy she actually is.

Chyna fired back, claiming she has turned over plenty of evidence in the case, saying “This case involves claims for defamation and intentional interference with contract or prospective economic advantage. This is not a case involving an accounting or any other in-depth forensic accounting issues. Nonetheless, Plaintiff has already produced her corporate tax returns, corporate P&L statements, and corporate paystubs and contracts evidencing payments for TV and personal appearances.”

As we’ve reported, Chyna and Rob continue to fight over custody of their daughter — with Kardashian accusing Chyna of cocaine-fueled parties and bad parenting. In an explosive legal filing, Rob claimed their daughter would return from her mom’s and started “naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her.” He added, the 3-year-old started using cuss words and would return with bad hygiene, messy hair, dirty teeth, and dirty nails.

As you can imagine, we are guessing the trial is going to be a media storm — unless the parties can settle in the weeks leading up to the massive event.