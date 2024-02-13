Kanye West's 'Vultures 1' Praised By Candace Owens: 'Cancel Culture Has Been Canceled' | lovebscott.com

Candace Owens congratulated Kanye West on canceling “cancel culture” after releasing his latest album, Vultures.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s new album Vultures 1 has been praised by conservative political commentator Candace Owens.

The controversial media personality took to Twitter on Saturday (February 10) to congratulate Ye on his latest record, which he released independently.

About the project, she wrote: “Congratulations, Kanye. Cancel culture has been officially cancelled. #Vultures”

Congratulations, Kanye. Cancel culture has been officially cancelled. #Vultures — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 10, 2024

West’s admiration for Owens has previously landed him in hot water.

Back in 2022, No Jumper podcast host Adam22 took to Twitter to shared his thoughts on Ye’s relationship with the conservative pundit and said that he tarnished his legacy just to recycle the New York native’s old talking points. Soon after, Mike Dean agreed with the post.

“Kanye spent 20 years building one of the biggest empires in music and fashion and threw it all away bc he wanted to repeat Candace Owens talking points on TV,” Adam wrote, to which the record producer replied: “Amen.”

This was seemingly in response to Ye’s decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show in Paris, France that same year. Furthermore, the “Monster” rapper posed next to Owens for a photo in which they both wore the clothing item, which also featured an image of Pope John Paul II on the front.

None of the backlash seemed to bother the Chicago native, who issued an unapologetic response to the controversy on his Instagram Stories.

“Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam,” he said, referencing the multi-million dollar financial scandals that have plagued the organization. “Now its over[.] You’re welcome.”

Two years before that, and Ye came under fire for promoting Owens’ book, Blackout, for which Hot 97 radio personality Peter Rosenberg called him out.

“THANK YOU CANDACE OWENS,” Yeezy wrote with a photo of the book’s cover, which read: “How Black America can make its second escape from the Democratic plantation.”

In response, the media personality reshared the post and wrote: “If I could dig my Yeezys out of the trash and throw them shits out again I would.”