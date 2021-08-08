Kanye West’s ‘Hurricane’ With The Weeknd And Lil Baby Appears To Be The First Single From ‘Donda’ [Photo]

Late last month, Kanye West announced a listening session at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for his tenth album Donda, leaving many to believe that it would arrive shortly afterwards. Two weeks and one additional listening session later, fans are still waiting. At this point, Donda could be released any day now, but until then it seems like he’s shared the album’s first single.

via: Revolt

On Sunday (Aug. 8), the song “Hurricane” appeared as track 2 on Apple Music’s pre-order page for Donda. While it’s unavailable to listen to, HipHop-N-More is reporting the song is already available on several international streaming sites, including Russia’s Yandex and Japan’s Line Music. Adding to the hype, Spotify’s Rap Caviar playlist tweeted eye emojis and a clock, plus tagged Kanye, Lil Baby and The Weeknd. Perhaps, the team at Rap Caviar was expecting the song to be released today.

In a deleted tweet, rapper KayCyy — who’s credited as a writer on the track — wrote, “Y’all ready?” with a screenshot of the pre-order listing. Shortly after he deleted his first tweet, he wrote, “Ok I won’t say anything anymore.”

Ye’ stans may remember Yeezy previewing the track circa 2018, around the time he planned to drop Yandhi. “Hurricane” apparently was originally slated to be called “80 Degrees,” HipHop-N-More reports.

In addition to a lead single possibly being determined and released soon, the pre-order page for Donda has updated its due date from Aug. 7 to Aug. 15. It’s the latest purported release after a year’s worth of setbacks and delays.

The album was initially supposed to drop in July 2020. Then it was announced it would come out on July 23 of this year, after his first listening party at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. REVOLT’s “Respectfully Justin” host Justin Laboy tweeted at the time: “Kanye West will move the release date of Donda to August 6th. Thanks for your patience. He wants to give his fans the best possible product without rushing anything. He loves yall with all of his heart. God bless.” But the complete album has yet to appear on streaming services. The latest clue has fans circling Aug. 15 on their calendars but even that date could be completely wrong.

Get it together Ye.