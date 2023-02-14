Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Rants Increased Hate Crimes, According to The Anti-Defamation League

Kanye West’s antisemitism contributed to a rise in attacks on the Jewish community, according to a new report released by The Anti-Defamation League.

via Vibe:

On Monday (Feb. 13), the ADL revealed at least 30 anti-semitic incidents that directly referenced the Grammy-winning rapper. These reported acts include vandalism, banner drops, target harassment, and campus propaganda distribution.

The report notes the first “Ye is right, change my mind” event was held at Florida Atlantic University in January 2023 to endorse the 45-year-old’s 2024 presidential campaign. Another “Ye is right, change my mind” event was held at Florida State University with similar events at the University of Alabama, the University of Florida, the University of Central Florida, and Florida International University.

In the report, vandalism incidents were documented in multiple cities across the country including Miami, Dallas, and Los Angeles. Harassment was reported in New York City, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and more.

“Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic remarks – and his dredging up some of the worst anti-Jewish tropes imaginable – doubtlessly are having an impact and inspiring people to commit real-world acts of hate,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO, in a statement to Billboard. “As we have long maintained, celebrities and others who engage in spreading hateful tropes need to know their words have consequences. Unfortunately, Kanye’s decision to continue to peddle hatred against Jews is only giving encouragement to people who are already infected with hate.”

Read the full report here.