Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Reportedly Shopping Deal For Joint Album

Kanye West is shopping a new album with Ty Dolla Sign to distributors, sources tell Billboard.

via: HipHopDX

On Friday (October 13), Billboard shared that sources close to the artists have confirmed that they “will make a decision soon.” The album was apparently planned for an October 13 release, but has now been delayed by a few weeks.

Several major labels have declined to work with Ye due to his antisemitic tirades from last year, creating an opportunity for smaller platforms to step in and boost their traffic if they can secure the partnership.

Among the many contenders are distribution and publishing company Too Lost as well as do-it-yourself outlets like Distrokid or Tunecore. The Yeezy boss’ last release through a label was 2021’s Donda, following which he dropped its sequel exclusively via Stem Player.

Kanye West Is Shopping a New Album to Distributors https://t.co/W0lN5aChU5 — billboard (@billboard) October 14, 2023

Ty Dolla $ign recently brought an old Kanye West leak back to life, updating the track and using it to create more buzz around their upcoming album.

Last week, the 41-year-old revived his previously scrapped collaboration with Ye and Nicki Minaj, “New Body,” while taking over the turntables at a club in Florence, Italy — which wasn’t completely a surprise as he did the same the month before.

At the end of September, Dolla $ign previewed the track at the Le Baroque Club in Geneva, Switzerland after it went missing for years, topping the tease off with a major announcement when he told the crowd: “New album on the muthafuckin’ way.”