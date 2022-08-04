Kanye West Slams Adidas, Claims He Didn't Approve of Yeezy Day Among Other Changes: 'Lied to My Face' [Photo]

Kanye West is not happy with Adidas.

In a direct-message exchange on Instagram with Complex, published by the outlet on Tuesday, the “Bound 2” rapper, 45, listed a number of actions the company has allegedly taken without his consent.

“Adidas made up the Yeezy day idea without my approval,” the rapper told the outlet.

Yeezy Day has been a holiday in the brand every Aug. 2 since 2019, with a primary goal of spotlighting the Adidas Yeezy line.

Also in the message, West claimed Adidas brought back older styles, picked and named new colors and hired people — including a general manager for the brand — all without his approval. Additionally, he accused the company of stealing his colorways, styles and material approaches without saying a word to the rapper.

West then went on to talk about the partnership with Balenciaga and Gap, saying that Adidas slowed down the production of the casual sneakers he and Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia created despite the footwear not breaching his contract with the company. “My contract states I can do casual shoes,” the artist wrote.

In addition, West also criticized the sports brand in regards to his Yeezy slides.

“When I originally ordered adidas to make more Yeezy slides the GM lied to my face and said they didn’t have the capacity,” he wrote. “Meanwhile adidas was copying my slides and making their own version.”

According to Complex, West is referring to the Adilette 22 Slides, a shoe he already condemned earlier this year.

At the end of the message, West stated that “Yeezy is 68% of adidas online sales.” He concluded, “God step in.”

Yeezy Day first took place in 2019 and since then, the brand has saved some of its most anticipated Yeezy drops for the event.