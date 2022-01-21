Kanye West Says He’s Locked Out of Netflix Doc Edit Room, Demands Final Cut [Photo + Video]

Kanye West is asking for “final edit and approval” on the new documentary Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.

via: New York Post

The mercurial rapper, 44, took to Instagram Friday morning, boldly declaring: “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix.”

Appearing to allege he’s been locked out of the creative process, West continued: “Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.”

Netflix chiefs are now embroiled in last minute talks with Kanye and his reps, as Coodie Simmons, who directed the film with Chike Ozah, told The Post: “We’re still trying to work things out with Kanye and his team.”

The Post has also reached out to West’s camp for comment.

“Jeen-Yuhs” is hyped as a three-part documentary filmed over 20 years of West’s career, featuring rare footage tracking West through his rise from aspiring singer to billionaire brand. It also takes a look at his failed 2020 presidential bid and how West was affected by the death of his beloved mother, Donda West, in November 2007.

In an interview with Variety published earlier this week, Simmons and Ozah revealed that they had had the last say in the final cut of the “Jeen-Yuhs” documentaries, even though West is known to be incredibly controlling.

“I said, ‘Dude, you have to trust me.’ And he did, 100%,” Simmons said of getting to control the final cut. “Mind you, when his team and the business-people have gotten involved, they’re of course going to have their say. But I needed to tell this story. It’s not about making Kanye likable or not. The footage doesn’t lie. What makes the film special is that it’s not something definitive; it’s his journey through my vision.”

“Jeen-Yuhs” is debuting at Sundance on Jan. 23 before becoming available to stream on Netflix next month. Netflix reps were unavailable for comment.

As Page Six revealed, West has been toting around his photographer on dates with Julia Fox for his own potential documentary project.