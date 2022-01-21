Fugees Cancel Reunion Tour Due to COVID-19

Bad news, Fugees fans.

via: Pitchfork

“The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe,” the trio explained. “An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th anniversary of The Score but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work.” Find the band’s full statement below.

Fugees announced their reunion tour back in September, with plans to play shows in November and December 2021. Not long after, the group pushed the tour back to 2022 “to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so [Fugees] can perform for as many fans as possible.”

Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel ended up playing just one reunion show. Read about the New York performance in “The Fugees’ Reunion Show Felt Like a Miracle” on the Pitch.

While the news is certainly disappointing, at least their performance at Global Citizen’s September benefit show at Pier 17 was captured for posterity, giving us all something to watch as we dream of the time COVID-19 isn’t ruining our live entertainment plans.