Kanye West Responds To Queen Elizabeth’s Death By Seemingly Ending All Of His Feuds [Photo]

Perhaps more than any other active musician today, Kanye West is often upset with multiple people and entities for various reasons. Now, though, he seems ready to put all that aside following yesterday’s (September 8) death of Queen Elizabeth II, which appears to have moved him.

via: Page Six

Queen Elizabeth II’s death has given Kanye West some perspective on how he wants to treat others — not long after he publicly roasted Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

“Life is precious,” the rapper, 45, wrote in an Instagram post Friday, adding, “Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.”

He included two throwback portraits of the late monarch wearing her crown.

West shared the cryptic note just one day after the Queen died at age 96 following a historic 70-year reign as British monarch.

The Grammy winner’s change of heart comes nearly a week after he shared a string of Instagram posts attacking Kardashian, 41, for not letting him have a say on where their four children go to school. They share North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

West dragged the reality star through the mud for having their kids attend a private school in Los Angeles instead of his educational venture, Donda Academy.

He also posted about several of the Kardashian-Jenner women’s significant others, calling them “c-m donors.”

“Calling my fellow c-m doners [sic] We in this 2gthr [sic],” he captioned a post, which accompanied a black photo that simply read, “Tristan, Travis, Scott,” referencing Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott and Scott Disick.

Another post during West’s wild tirade included his admission to being addicted to pornography.

“Don’t let Kris [Jenner] make you do playboy like she made [Kylie Jenner] and Kim do,” he began in the post, addressing Kylie’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel. “Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

The Yeezy founder also took another dig at his ex-wife’s former boyfriend Davidson, telling fans to “ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit.”

But shortly after going on his rant, West scrubbed his Instagram of all the controversial posts.

Since then, West has continued to beef with Addidas and Gap over their Yeezy collaborations.

Perhaps the Queen’s death has allowed West to turn over a new leaf, but considering he has a history of airing his family business on social media, only time will tell.

Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen died on Thursday after sharing earlier in the day that she was put “under medical supervision.”

Her immediate family members quickly rushed to be by her bedside, signaling that her time was near.

The Queen’s son King Charles III spoke out about his mom’s death, sharing that it was “a moment of the greatest sadness for [him] and all members of [his] family.”

The Queen will be laid to rest with her parents and her late husband, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel.