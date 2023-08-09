Kanye West Reportedly Planning Major Fashion “Comeback” With Wife

Kanye West is planning his career “comeback” with the support of his “wife,” Bianca Censori.

On Tuesday (Aug. 8), sources close to the camp revealed the mysterious couples’ connection and affinity for fashion and traveling. With their newly gained experiences, Ye has grown inspired and is looking to return to the world of style.

“They are having a blast traveling right now, and Kanye has been very inspired,” the source said. “He says he’s designing, writing music, and being inspired. Bianca has been helping Kanye with some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture-shifting. Kanye feels he’s on the precipice of a big comeback.”

Elsewhere, the Wests seem to be in their “honeymoon” phase months after marrying each other. The source states that Ye hasn’t felt a love like Censori’s in a long time, showing a deeper understanding of the Chicago native.

“Kanye hasn’t found this kind of happiness in a long time. He feels like Bianca fulfills him in so many ways and understands him like nobody else ever has,” the insider continued. “He absolutely adores her and really appreciates how much she loves his children. Bianca is exactly what Kanye needed in his life, and he can’t wait to spend the rest of his life with her.”

As previously reported, Kanye West quietly tied the knot with Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori in January 2023, but the two have known each other for years before deciding to wed. The pair held a private wedding ceremony to commemorate their love.

According to Cosmopolitan, the model is currently Yeezy’s Head of Architecture and has an MA in Architecture from Australia’s Melbourne University.

