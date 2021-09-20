Kanye West Reportedly Buys $57.3M Malibu Beach House [Photos]

Kanye West dropped $57.3 million on a 4,000-square-foot beach house in Malibu, California.

Billionaire rapper Kanye West appears to have dropped $57.25 million on a box-like Malibu house as he navigates his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

And although the 3,665-square-foot, concrete-heavy house is designed by award-winning starchitect Tadao Ando, it wasn’t impressing the social media masses when Dirt.com broke the news Sunday night.

“Kanye living in a parking garage,” one wrote on Zillow Gone Wild’s Instagram page Monday morning.

“He loves the abandoned clinic look,” wrote another commenter, while a third added, “Looks like a high-end bunker for a cult leader.”

The Post was not able to independently confirm reports that the rapper is the buyer, and representatives for West did not return our requests for comment.

However, Shore Drive Holdings — which is registered to the same address as Kanye’s clothing line Yeezy — is the recorded buyer. Other companies are also registered to the same suite in the Regus co-working building.

The property was rumored to be worth $75 million originally, and despite the discount it’s still a record-breaking sale. During the pandemic, the most expensive recorded sale on that stretch was $11.7 million, which took place this July.

Kanye West's new $57 million home in Malibu??? pic.twitter.com/l4NjzsBcNc — RapTV (@raptvcom) September 20, 2021

The three-story house on Puerco Beach was built on a 0.13-acre beachfront in 2013. It has a large, glass pivot door facing the beach, a garage, four bedrooms and five bathrooms, city records show.

The home was previously owned by Ashley Olsen’s onetime boyfriend Richard Sachs. Before him, the property was owned by voice actor Edie Boddicker and her husband, composer Michael Boddicker, records show.

West, whose net worth is estimated at $1.8 billion, also owns a Wyoming ranch and his childhood Chicago home. Pre-breakup, he and Kardashian owned a compound in LA in the Hidden Hills neighborhood. She will reportedly get it in the divorce.

West and Kardashian have four children — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. They filed for divorce in February after his presidential bid and cheating rumors.

Since then, West filed paperwork to legally change his name to Ye. He also briefly dated Irina Shayk while co-parenting with Kardashian and recording his latest album, “Donda,” during which time he stayed in a bedroom inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Late last month, West and Kardashian were rumored to be “working on rebuilding” their relationship, Page Six reported.

The Malibu transaction was off-market, so no real estate brokers were listed.

The architecture firm of Tadao Ando could not be reached for comment. The co-developer, WHY, and subcontractor, Morley Builders, did not respond to The Post’s requests for comment.

The property is located about 30 minutes from West and estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills compound, which the couple bought in 2014 for $20 million.