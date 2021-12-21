Kanye West is no longer dating model Vinetria. The pair called it quits after hooking up for a few months.

via: Rap-Up

Ye no longer follows Vinetria on Instagram, but she is still following him.

In early November, it was reported that Ye had been “hooking up” with Vinetria. The two were spotted courtside at Donda Academy’s debut basketball game and she attended his Sunday Service in Los Angeles.

Prior to Vinetria, the billionaire Yeezy mogul was in a brief relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk.

The split comes amid Ye’s attempts to win back his wife, Kim Kardashian. During his “Free Larry Hoover” concert with Drake, he pleaded for her return. “I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly,” he ad libbed while performing “Runaway.”

The couple’s divorce is still proceeding. Kim recently filed legal documents to officially declare her as single. She is also seeking to drop “West” from her last name and restore her maiden name.

Kim has moved on and is dating Pete Davidson. Over the weekend, the Skims founder and “SNL” comedian rented out a movie theater in Davidson’s native Staten Island for a showing of House of Gucci.

Kanye needs to take this time to be single.