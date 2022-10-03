Kanye West Makes Runway Debut at Balenciaga Show in Paris [Video]

Kanye West is known for many things, and after this past weekend, you can also call him a runway model.

via: Complex

Dressed in all-black, Ye walked the mud-filled runway in leather pants, a jacket that featured a “security” patch, and a baseball cap. According to Elle, Kanye’s children North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West all attended the Balenciaga showcase, as did Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat, among others.

Balenciaga’s creative director Denma explained the mud as “a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth.”

“I’ve decided to no longer explain my collections and verbalise my designs, but to express a state of mind,” Demna added in the show notes. “Fashion is a visual art and all we need is for it to be seen through someone’s eyes. Fashion in its best case scenario should not need a story to be sold to someone. You either like it or not. The set of this show is a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth.”

Balenciaga SS23 Show Notes written by Demna (2022) pic.twitter.com/4yJZ56eLAO — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) October 2, 2022

Watch Balenciaga’s Summer 23 collection presentation below.