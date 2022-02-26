Kanye West and Jamie Foxx Get on Instagram Live Together: ‘Can’t Wait For Y’all to See the Next Step’ [Video]

Kanye West and Jamie Foxx reunited briefly and hopped on Instagram Live to mark the occasion — and to tease a future collaboration.

via Complex:

The session, which took place at Foxx’s home studio because Roc-A-Fella wouldn’t give Kanye a budget for recording, features West talking Jamie through his guest appearance on “Slow Jamz.”

Just a few days after the second episode premiered on Netflix, Kanye and Foxx ran into one another, which resulted in an impromptu Instagram Live session.

“I told you, back at that time, man, that [Kanye] was young and hungry,” Foxx said in the short clip. “Now look at us. There’s a reason we ran into each other. Can’t wait for y’all to see the next step.”

While Foxx has remained quite on the music side as of late, Ye is fresh off releasing more than a dozen Donda 2 tracks via Stem Player—his audio device made by YEEZY Tech and Kano Computing. The cuts were versions from Ye’s Donda 2 event that took place in Miami this week. It’s unclear if he’ll release new iterations down the road.

The release arrives less than a week after Ye announced that the album would only be available on his Stem Player

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player,” West wrote. “Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

“Slow Jamz” is Kanye and Jamie both at their best — and we’re long overdue for a new Jamie Foxx album.