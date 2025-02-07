Kanye West Goes On Antisemitic Rant Online, Says Hitler Was ‘So Fresh’

BY: Walker Published 10 minutes ago

Dozens of tweets posted by rapper and one-time billionaire Kanye West on the social media platform X overnight into Friday included calls to “free” music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs from federal prison, a claim he has “DOMINION” over wife Bianca Censori and a series of antisemitic posts praising Hitler and saying Jewish people can’t be trusted.

On Friday (7 February), a string of posts from his X account included the declaration: “I love Hitler. Now what bitches,” and, “Im a Nazi [sic].”

Another said: “I can say whatever the f*** I want p*****s.”

“I just tweeted everything I could think of and I’m still alive,” one post added.

The posts have sparked outrage on social media, with hundreds of X users expressing their disgust.

One of the most recent posts at the time of writing said: “AINT NOBODY RAMPED UP EITHER IM CALM AS ICE THIS HOW I REALLY FEEL HOW I REALLY FELT AND HOW I WILL ALWAYS FEEL F*** ALL OF YOUR F*** ASS UNFAIR BUSINESS DEALS ANY JEWISH PERSON THAT DOES BUSINESS WITH ME NEEDS TO KNOW I DONT LIKE OR TRUST ANY JEWISH PERSON AMD THIS IS COMPLETELY SOBER WITH NO HENNESY [sic].”

The Independent has contacted West’s representative for comment.

West, 47, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, had just expressed his support for Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently in prison awaiting trial on multiple charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Combs denies all of the allegations against him.

West announced a partnership between his clothes brand Yeezy and Combs’s Sean John label on Instagram.

Combs later acknowledged the collaboration by sharing a screenshot of the announcement, writing: “Thank you to my brother @Ye YEEZY.COM.”

During the rant posted from West’s X account, one comment said: “My support of Puff is completely selfish I need to find whoever been trying to out Black moguls [sic].”

West’s antisemitism controversy erupted in December 2022 after he said he “liked Hitler” during an interview with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his show Infowars.

West, who had recently been dropped by brands including Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga following a string of antisemitic comments, repeatedly praised the Nazi leader during his appearance on the show.

In a statement at the time, Adidas branded the remarks “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous”, adding that they “violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness”.

A year later, he apologised to the Jewish community for his remarks. However, he appeared to backtrack on this apology in February 2024 when he released his album Vultures.

On the closing song “King”, he rapped: “Crazy, bipolar, antisemite,” he raps, per lyrics website Genius.

“And I’m still the king/ Still the king/ Still/ They thought headlines was my kryptonite/ Still the king.”

On the title track, he also made light of the row, rapping: “I ain’t antisemitic, I just f***ed a Jewish b****.”

At the time of writing, posts were still being shared from West’s X account.

His account was suspended in December 2022 after he violated the platform’s policy against inciting violence by posting a design of a swastika inside the Star of David.

