Kanye West Drops 30-Minute Documentary Featuring Combative New Song: ‘You Don’t Really Love Ye/ Go Listen to Drake, B—h’ [Video]

Kanye West’s last week or so has been quite eventful — so much so that he’s released a 30-minute documentary about it titled, fittingly, Last Week.

Kanye West served up a new anthem combating his haters on Monday morning (Oct. 10), tucking it into a disjointed half-hour video diary in which the controversial rapper again cuts no corners when it comes to speaking his mind and naming names. “You a fake b—h/ You don’t really love Ye/ Go listen to Drake, b—h,” the MC who now goes by Ye raps over a muffled beat as he mouths along while riding in a car. “You don’t have no idea what it take, b—h,” he continues, encouraging fans to listen to Lil Baby or Future if they don’t like what he has to say.

“Trynna pass judgment on me like I ain’t s–t/ I’m too much of a real one for a fake b—h,” Ye raps on the song in which he describes feeling like a fugitive; the track appears unfinished, as it finds West mumbling some unintelligible phrases and getting suggestions from a voice off-camera about which direction to take it.

The low-budget 30-minute video — titled “Last Week” — opens with a hooded, masked figure completing a video game-like series of tasks on the streets of Shibuya, Japan while wearing Ye’s recent go-to outfit of oversized moon boots, jean jacket, black sweatshirt and a black face cover. After reaching the roof of a building, the figure seemingly wins by snagging a white dove that descends from the air as the words “Mission Completed” fill the screen before giving way to a logo that reads “War,” interspersed with a silhouette of Ye and a pair of doves.

The video dropped after a week in which West drew widespread condemnation for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his Paris Fashion Week show. He continued to stir ire days later with an appearance on Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson’s show — where he doubled-down on the shirt — before moving on to the use of anti-Semitic language in posts that got his social media feeds restricted and which drew widespread condemnation.

In a tweet on Saturday night (Oct. 8), West wrote that he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

While the video steers clear of tackling any of the most recent controversies, following the Drake-baiting it segues into what appears to be a meeting with a fashion industry figure in which they discuss the pros and cons of different fabrics before Ye appears to make an offer to buy the man’s company. The film, shot as if through a round, fish eye-like lens, then meanders to footage of West watching a video about high-nutrient plants and then to an odd segment in which he seemingly shares a pornographic video with a pair of Adidas executives in order to make a point about loyalty. The men, whose faces are blurred out, sit quietly on stools in a white, fashion studio-like space as a rep for Kanye berates them for allegedly taking the rapper’s designs and disrespecting him

“If I’m the king of the culture, I got to step up even if Jay is nailed by the money,” West says at one point during the tense sit-down. “Even if Jay is not Christian… because you’re talking to the king of culture,” he adds, before ominously stating, “This is a different level of nuclear activity that no one will recover from,” before warning that the extreme level of “global warming” the execs will experience will be devastating.

Last week, Adidas revealed that it is reviewing its relationship with West after recent allegations from the rapper that included him calling out Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted for “blatant copying,” sharing a photo of the brand’s $55 Adilette 22 sandals, which bear a resemblance in color scheme and general feel to Ye’s $70 Yeezy Slides, also produced by Adidas.

“F— ADIDAS I AM ADIDAS ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLE MY DESIGNS,” Ye captioned a screenshot of CNBC‘s tweet reporting the news, which he shared to Instagram; it’s unclear if Adidas decided to reconsider working with West before or after the meeting documented in the film, which was uploaded without any commentary or explainer text.

As he continues to belittle the Adidas team in the clip, West says he will not to talk about money “with people broker than me,” or discussing ideas with people “with lesser ideas than me,” before abruptly leaving the meeting to look at something on his phone. With no clear narrative through line, the doc jumps from footage of Ye getting a massage to film of him rapping the Donda 2 song “First Time in Long Time” in a car.

The film also provides a sneak peek at West’s vision for his secretive Donda Academy Christian schools, with the rapper touring a new potential space for the school in which he asks if the building owners can help in “Dondafying” the space, which means no artificial light, no AC and ramps instead of stairs. The final segment finds West is on the sidelines for daughter North West’s basketball game, fumbling with his phone as he tries to snap a pic and then chatting with ex Kim Kardashian on the sidelines in an extended bit at the end with muted audio.

