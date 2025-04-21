Kanye West Details Past Incestuous Relationship with Male Cousin

BY: LBS STAFF Published 38 seconds ago

Kanye West alleges he engaged in an incestuous relationship with his male cousin during childhood.

Kanye West detailed a years-long, incestuous relationship with an unnamed cousin in his latest social media outburst.

In a post on X, Ye claims his new song “Cousins” is about how he and a now-incarcerated cousin sexually experimented with each other when they were children.

“This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore,” the 47-year-old “Runaway” rapper wrote.

“Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw,” he continued.

“My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different,” he continued, before concluding: “My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d— till I was 14.”

The song — through a video that appears to be a mix of found footage and animation — is also included in the post.

The lyrics offer more details of the supposed relationship.

“Hanging with my cousin reading dirty magazines,” the tune begins with the pair looking at male-on-male scenes and being confused by “what that s–t mean” before reenacting everything that we had seen.”

Ye goes on to rap about not wanting to be judged and asking his cousin to not talk about the experience.

A new chorus describes using nitrous oxide and Percocet in order to sleep and hoping a woman will stay with him.

Ye said in an earlier tweet that his next album was now titled “Cuck.”

The purported admission adds to a growing list of questionable behavior from the rapper.

Ye’s Monday morning overshare comes less than a month after he donned a black KKK robe and told an interviewer he never wanted children with Kim Kardashian. The couple share four children and divorced in 2022.

He has also continued making defenses of Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, including allegedly harassing Jewish employees, selling a swastika t-shirt on his website and initially using the symbol as the cover art for his newest album.

via: Chicago Tribune

Both Kanye and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, have spoken about the apparent cousin in question in the past.

While endorsing President Trump ahead of his first term, Kanye told Jimmy Kimmel in August 2018, “My cousin is locked up for murder, and I love him. He did a bad thing, but I still love him.”

Kardashian — with whom Kanye shares four young children — referenced the Yeezy founder’s relative while meeting with Marc M. Howard, president of the Frederick Douglass Project for Justice organization, in April 2020.

The prison reform advocate, 44, explained at the time, “Kanye’s aunt, my husband’s aunt, his cousin has a double life sentence for a murder that he committed when he was 17.”