Kanye West Denies Collaborating on Bhad Bhabie’s Alabama Barker Diss Track [Video]

Kanye West doesn’t want to be in the middle of controversy … this time.

On Tuesday, Bhabie released “Ms. Whitman,” which sampled Kanye and TY Dolla $ign’s single, “Carnival,” from their “Vultures 1” album.

Hours after releasing the diss track, Bhabie went on Instagram Live to tease a remix with Kanye, previewing his verse over the beat and sparking a wide range of reactions.

Kanye didn’t waste any time denying his alleged involvement in Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker’s beef.

In an Instagram Live video obtained by The Shade Room, the rapper confirmed that the clip Bhad Bhabie shared of his verse was AI-generated.

Kanye said, “I’m not in the middle of none of this AI beef. People throwing my voice on things. The whole ‘Carnival’ sample.”

The “Stronger” rapper also said he had spoken to Alabama’s dad, Travis Barker, and added that he would never get involved in such drama.

He said, “I just talked to Travis Barker. I would never be in the middle. I don’t even know what’s going on.”

Why Kanye done sent a verse for bhad bhabie dissing Alabama Barker ? pic.twitter.com/Arszq0RMoZ — NATE (@NATERERUN) February 25, 2025

In the video, Kanye also confirmed that he approved of Bhabie using the “Carnival” beat sample for her diss track.

He explained, “I just got sent a song and asked if I could clear the sample. Only reason why I clear anything is because so many people try to stop me. They stop clearances.”

Kanye added, “Everything has been very difficult for me. So anybody asks me for something, I always clear it.”

However, the Yeezy founder expressed displeasure that his voice was used as part of an alleged feature, putting him in the middle of the ongoing rap feud between Alabama and Bhad Bhabie.

He said, “I’m not cool with being put in the middle of all this at all. So any verse that be going viral using my voice and all that, it’s like, I didn’t do it.”

Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker’s feud intensified after the former released the song and music video for her latest diss track, “Ms. Whitman.”

In the clip, Bhad Bhabie shaded Alabama’s dad as she was shown twerking over a Travis Barker look-alike while wearing a white lingerie.

Bhabie also claimed Alabama was obsessed with her and accused her of sleeping with “1000 bodies.” She also doubled down on her claims that Alabama slept with her baby daddy, Le Vaughn, and got pregnant for Tyga.

The “Get Like Me” rapper also dragged Alabama’s step mom, Kourtney Kardashian, into the mix by claiming that Travis was in love with one of her sisters. She rapped, “Your stepmom burnt out, why she took her sister’s second hand?”

Bhad Bhabie also trolled Alabama for being hospitalized for nicotine withdrawal and suggested she didn’t have a close relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

She also compared their rap careers and called Alabama “ugly with no makeup.”

The feud between Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie began in December 2024 after Bhad Bhabie posted a viral Instagram story accusing Alabama of “taking my man.”

This accusation referred to Le Vaughn (LV), with whom Bhad Bhabie had an on-again, off-again relationship. Alabama responded with subtle shade on TikTok, mocking Bhad Bhabie.

The situation quickly escalated when Bhad Bhabie went on Instagram, expressing hurt and disappointment, claiming that Alabama had disrespected her, especially as a postpartum mom.

In retaliation, Alabama clarified that she was unaware of Bhad Bhabie’s cancer diagnosis and admitted to briefly being involved with LV.

She also accused him of deceit and harassment. LV later defended himself, denying the allegations, but his responses only fueled the drama.

Despite temporary reconciliations, the situation intensified as Bhad Bhabie and LV’s relationship continued to unravel.

The feud between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker went from social media drama to rap battles in early 2025.

Bhabie released a diss track, “Over Cooked,” accusing Alabama of hooking up with Tyga and Soulja Boy, even alleging she got pregnant by one of them.

Both Tyga and Soulja Boy denied the accusations, as did Alabama. The situation grew more personal as Bhad Bhabie’s track stirred up controversy.

In retaliation, Alabama dropped her own diss track, “Cry Bhabie,” addressing the false claims and referencing her father, Travis Barker, who she claims encouraged her to “turn up” in response. She also accused Bhad Bhabie of being jealous of her.

Bhabie has now released “Ms. Whitman,” which has gone viral thanks to Kanye West’s beat and alleged feature. Now that he has denied her claims, one can only wonder how Alabama will respond.

