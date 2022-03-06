Kanye West Defends Controversial Pete Davidson Video, Says 'Art Is Not a Proxy for Any Ill or Harm' [Photo]

Kanye West has responded to the backlash he’s been receiving since the release of The Game’s “Eazy” music video featuring a violent depiction of a Pete Davidson-inspired character.

via Complex:

In an Instagram post on Sunday that also included a screenshot from the recently released video (see below), Ye argued that “any suggestion otherwise” is false.

“Art is therapy just like this view,” Ye wrote when sharing a still from the video. “[A]rt is protected as freedom of speech.”

Controversies of the music video depiction variety aren’t unfamiliar to longtime Ye fans, who will recall the discourse spurred by the 2016 release of the official video for the Sister Nancy-sampling Life of Pablo cut “Famous.” That video—which ultimately earned a fan in Heart of Glass director Werner Herzog—featured nude synthetic depictions of Donald Trump, Taylor Swift, Bill Cosby, Amber Rose, and more.

Also this week, Kim Kardashian was declared legally single after a Los Angeles judge granted the SKIMS co-founder’s motion requesting the status. In February of last year, she filed for divorce from the Donda 2 artist, with reports at the time stating that “irreconcilable differences” had been cited in the related court documents.

See Kanye’s post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)