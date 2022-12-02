Kanye West Claims He ‘Caught’ Kim Kardashian with Chris Paul in Wild Twitter Rant [Photos]

Kanye West’s series of hateful and harmful public pronouncements are now entering the NBA world.

via: Page Six

The rapper, whose account has since been suspended because of anti-Semitic language, wrote that he wanted to “break one last window” before he left the social media app.

“Before we get outa here, I caught this guy with Kim,” the Grammy winner, 45, claimed. “Goodnight.”

West’s tweet included a photo of Paul, who has been married to Jada Crawley since 2011. The pair share son Christopher, 13, and daughter Camryn, 10.

Kardashian, for her part, married West in 2014 and filed for divorce from the Yeezy creator in February 2021.

The reality star, 42, was declared legally single in March of the following year, and the former couple’s divorce was settled on Monday.

Kardashian and Paul, 37, have yet to react to West’s claims, and Page Six has reached out to their respective reps for comment.

Twitter erupted over the allegation, with one user writing, “It’s so random that you know it’s true.”

It’s so random that you know it’s true ?#Kanye #ChrisPaul — I woke up (@blaqberrypie) December 2, 2022

Kanye dropped the Chris Paul bomb and went to sleep. I used to do mean things like that ??? — Bad Teacher (@lilmsperfeckt3) December 2, 2022

Jokes aside, Kanye threw that Chris Paul shit to change the subject from him to his ex-wife, and we can’t move the topic of discussion. Gaslighting 101. — bball (@bball03_) December 2, 2022

However, others called West “mean” and a “fool” for the tweet.

A third referred to the social media upload as “gaslighting 101” amid the songwriter’s scandal, explaining, “Jokes aside, Kanye threw that Chris Paul s–t to change the subject from him to his ex-wife, and we can’t move the topic of discussion.”

West has accused his ex-wife of infidelity with Drake and Meek Mill in previous Twitterstorms, the latter of whom tweeted a denial in July 2020. West later apologized.

“To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you,” the fashion designer wrote via Twitter at the time. “Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”