Kanye West Changes His Instagram Profile Picture To Kris Jenner And Explains Himself

There has been some tension between Kanye West and Kris Jenner in recent times, so it seemed like more may have been on the way yesterday (September 28) when West changed his Instagram profile photo to an image of Jenner, the same one Jenner currently uses as her own profile picture.

via: Complex

As fans were quick to notice this week, Ye did indeed add a photo of the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch as his profile pic, thus inspiring a swift wave of speculation. At other moments this year, notably, Ye has been publicly critical of Jenner, at one point inspiring a response from Ray J.

Ye says the new profile pic move, however, was intended to send a different message.

“I posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect,” Ye, who in 2020 referred to Kris Jenner as “Kris Jong-Un,” said in an IG Stories update on Wednesday night. “Lets chance the narrative.”

The Kris pic mini-explainer comes in the wake of a slew of developments in the Ye universe in recent days, including the previewing of new music with James Blake and a surprise appearance during Playboi Carti’s set at Rolling Loud New York.

Meanwhile, Ye has continued to tease the impending rollout of YZY SHDZ. In a chat with Forbes, Ye revealed the eventual plan for the eyewear piece is to price it at $20, while the ultimate goal of the planned Ye Supply store experience is to keep that price point across multiple product categories.

“And, we’re working on how to make clothing free. Because life is free,” Ye said at the time.

While the world awaits official word on when, exactly, to expect a YZY SHZ drop, Ye and his team have continually shared campaign images captured by Nick Knight, including several starring Candice Swanepoel.