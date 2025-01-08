Kanye West Calls Out adidas & Jerry Lorenzo In Defiant Rant: ‘Yeezy Over Everything’

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Kanye West and Adidas have had a tumultuous relationship for the past couple years now, a relationship that officially dissolved in October 2024 when the two parties reached an out-of-court settlement. In a conference call at the time, Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said, “There isn’t any more open issues. No one owes anybody anything anymore. So whatever was is history.”

Writing in a lengthy Instagram caption, Ye appears to accuse both parties, first of adidas for burying his YEEZY site in the Google search results. Calling out the German sportswear brand again, Ye brings up past grudges writing, “You’re a 60 billion dollar company that froze my accounts Now I’m back on my feet (no pun intended) and I’m not going to stand for this (no pun again) I did phenomenal work for you guys and because I stood up for myself all tried to intimidate and oppress me everyone remembers I had major issues with adidas because of design theft and oppression before ‘the tweet.’” The creative visionary also calls out fellow designer Jerry Lorenzo who has recently signed a partnership deal with adidas through his brand Fear of God. Calling Lorenzo “corny and disloyal for doing work with adidas after the way they handled things,” Ye elaborates and even accuses Lorenzo of copying him entirely. He adds, “I still showed up to his show that was a copy of my Hollywood bowl show being the so called bigger man but I’m never doing that again for no one.”

In his post, Ye also declares “YEEZY over everything.” Ye continues, “Everyone that ever took a picture next to me that had their own clothing lines and agendas everyone knows they was acting like they were my friends to promote they weak ass fake Yeezy lines They never wanted to truly work for the king They wanted to use the king Get paid more than they would get paid anywhere else be yes man and be happy for any time I didn’t accomplish what “we” were working towards Now they banished NO MORE HUGS Yeezy over everything I’m not here as a platform for anyone else I am here to dominate as I always have.” He calls his $20 USD YEEZY products revollutionary saying “The Yeezy $20 dollar price is burning the game to the ground leaving only Yeezy left.” He claims the success of YEEZY.com stating that the website made $100 million USD in its first six months and that he sold millions of pods. Ye also lets his audiences in, teasing that he has been working on ten other footwear styles in the past two years.

via: HypeBeast

Kanye West calls out Adidas for damaging his Yeezy brand, freezing his accounts, and stealing his designs. He also addresses people who pretended to support him but used him for their own gain. Ye vows to continue advancing Yeezy for the people. pic.twitter.com/PlXiDuuQFy — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) January 8, 2025