Kanye West Backs Donald Trump For U.S. President Again: “It’s Trump All Day” | lovebscott.com

Kanye West is still standing beside Donald Trump, despite seemingly having a rift in their relationship a few years back.

via: Vibe

Media members caught up with Ye at the airport on Monday (Feb. 12). He went on a long rant about the success of his latest album Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign, avoiding cancellation, issues with Adidas and Spotify, and more. At one point, he was asked if he was still behind Trump and he made his allegiance crystal clear.

“Yeah of course, it’s Trump all day,” he said, almost sounding shocked that someone would question that. “What you talking ’bout? You know what it is.”

Ye is supporting Trump for the 2024 presidential elections pic.twitter.com/SE7J9OlI1Q — Donda Times (@dondatimes) February 13, 2024

Kanye West infamously made his allegiance to Donald Trump known in 2018, donning the red “Make America Great Again” hat and visiting him in the White House. Things remained peachy between the two until Ye and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in 2022. The Vultures artist allegedly asked him to be his vice president, and it didn’t go well.

“I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about [was] me asking him to be my vice president,” he wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter. “I think that was, like, lower on the list of things that caught him off guard. It was the fact that I walked in with intelligence.” Trump also reportedly called Kim K “disgusting,” per Timcast.