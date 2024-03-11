Kanye Says 'F*ck Drake' and Others While Celebrating 'Carnival' Hitting No. 1 on the Hot 100 | lovebscott.com

Kanye West’s single “Carnival” made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — and in true Kanye fashion he took to Instagram to say ‘f*ck everybody’ — including Drake, Adidas, and Christians.

via Complex:

That’s far from the full list, and West did give appreciative shoutouts to his collaborators and fellow Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers Ty Dolla Sign, Playboi Carti, and Rich the Kid, plus “the supporters that stood by us through everything” and those who “won’t be manipulated by the system.”

The Drake shot is specifically centered around him “taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role out.” The 37-year-old recently added Lil Durk to some of the final dates of his It’s All a Blur – Big as the What? tour with J. Cole. Durk, 31, appears on Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures title track.

“Just know they tried to destroy me and here we are with the number 1 song in the world,” the 46-year-old wrote in his caption. “Like the fake dude I saw in the lobby at the Ritz that works at Goat You pussys don’t stand for shit.”

Ye said “fuck everybody” at the Daily Mail tabloid, then flashed back to his “White Lives Matter” T-shirt controversy, writing, “And Fuck everybody at the fashion houses that sided with Gabby [Karefa-Johnson] and Hailey Bieber Fuck each and every single one of yall And fuck every Christian that watched me have my kids taken out of my control That’s how I feel.”

The “fuck Adidas” bit lumps in “everybody who works there or with them Anyone who goes to school with anyone who’s parents work at adidas.”

Ye ended his missive by teasing that he might have words for additional enemies, writing, “I’ll come back to yall if I think of more fuck you’s.”

It was reported Monday that “Carnival” topping the Billboard Hot 100 gave Ye his first No. 1 in 13 years, following his feature on Katy Perry’s “E.T.” His previous No. 1 off one of his own projects was 2007’s Graduation single “Stronger.”

See Kanye’s now-deleted caption below: