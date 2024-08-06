Kamala Harris Selects Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as VP Pick | www.lovebscott.com

Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate on Tuesday.

Walz, at 60 years old, brings a combination of political acumen, a suburban-and-rural appeal, and progressive patriotism to a competition where all three factors are considered advantageous for Democrats to secure a victory against the Republican ticket of former President Donald Trump and Senator JD Vance, a Republican from Ohio.

Walz, a military veteran, former public school teacher, and six-term congressman, is currently serving his sixth year as the governor of the North Star State.

Walz has been a strong supporter of President Joe Biden and actively participated in his reelection campaign. After Biden’s disappointing debate performance in June, Walz frequently took to the airwaves to defend Biden and highlight the administration’s achievements, even amidst doubts within the Democratic Party.

Following Biden’s withdrawal from the race on July 21 due to concerns about his age, Walz expressed his admiration for Biden on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), calling him an “American hero” and asserting that history will remember his legacy fondly.

Shortly after Biden’s decision, Biden endorsed Kamala Harris as his successor.

In selecting Walz as her running mate, Harris chose a pro-union Democrat who can effectively address the concerns of blue-collar workers in Midwestern states and beyond.