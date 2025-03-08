Kamala Harris Reportedly Considering Running For California Governor

BY: Walker Published 18 seconds ago

Former California attorney general weighing campaign for 2026 election in home state since defeat to Trump, allies say.

According to Politico, the former vice president is seriously considering contending for the role of California governor. The outlet reported that while at a pre-Oscar party, the California native was asked about running for the position. She responded that she had given herself a deadline to make the decision.

Per The Guardian, term limits prevent current Governor Gavin Newsom from running again in 2026. The outlet noted a recent survey was conducted for Emerson College Polling, where 57% of voters were prepared to vote for Harris as governor.

“If [former] Vice-president Harris enters the Democratic primary, she would start as the clear favorite. Without Harris in the race, the primary is wide open,” detailed Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

According to Politico, Harris has repeatedly shared the message “I am staying in this fight,” with supporters in private phone calls and gatherings.

“Her name recognition, her favorables, her ability to run a successful campaign would have the impact of clearing the field on the Democratic side,” explained State Attorney General Rob Bonta to Politico. He will not run for governor partially due to the likelihood of a Harris campaign. “If anyone wants to stay in, will I tell them, ‘You should leave because she’s clearing the field?’ Absolutely not. They can run. I think they’ll lose, and I will support her.”

Last month, Harris was honored with the Chairman’s Prize at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards.

“While we have no illusions about what we are up against in this chapter in our American story, this chapter will be written not simply by whoever occupies the oval office nor by the wealthiest among us. The American story will be written by you. Written by us. By we the people,” she exclaimed in her acceptance speech.

