Kal Penn Is Set to Star in a New Comedy About Coming Out In Your 40s

Kal Penn is set to star in FX’s new series ‘Belated,’ directed and executive produced by Rescue Me and The Job co-creator Peter Tolan.

via Deadline:

The half-hour comedy follows Owen (Penn), a recently out man in his 40s, and his ex-wife Diana as they attempt to find their new normal and take on new relationships while continuing to co-parent together. The project also follows an unexpected intergenerational friendship between Owen and Clay, a 17-year-old trans teen.

This is a personal project for both Tolan, who came out as gay later in life, and Penn, 44, who came out a couple of weeks ago, announcing his engagement to his partner of 11 years in his memoir “You Can’t Be Serious”, published on Nov. 2.

Penn’s character Owen is intelligent with a dry wit. He seemed to have life all figured out: he had a great wife and family, a home in a quaint, upscale Connecticut town, and a distinguished job as the head of pediatrics at a top New York City hospital. But a hookup with another man makes Owen reevaluate his sexual orientation and belatedly realize that he is gay. He has to find a way to navigate his new reality – while mending fences with his loved ones – a challenge made all the more daunting thanks to the arrival of Clay who randomly appears on Owen’s front stoop.

Nick Alford of Tolan’s Cloudland also executive produces the pilot. FX Productions is the studio.

Penn will be taking a break from touring in support of his memoir “You Can’t be Serious” to join the USO and U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond to bring some holiday cheer to Guardians and Airmen at two locations, including Thule Air Base – located just 450-miles south of the North Pole.

Penn is executive producing and starring in Comedy Central’s upcoming holiday film Hot Mess Holiday, headlined by Surina Jindal and Melanie Chandra, the first Diwali holiday movie. He recently starred in the CBS drama series Clarice and he voices one of the leads in the Disney Junior animated series Mira, Royal Detective. Penn is known for his starring roles in the Harold & Kumar franchise, House, Designated Survivor and Sunnyside, which he co-created. He is repped by UTA, Dan Spilo of Industry Entertainment and Fuller Law.

