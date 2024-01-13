Kai Cenat Calls Out Lil Nas X For “Disrespecting God” [Video]

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat blasted Lil Nas X in a recent stream.

via: Vibe

Kai Cenat is not a fan of Lil Nas X‘s promotional methods. The popular streamer called out the two-time Grammy winner for “disrespecting God” this week.

The Montero artist promoted his new single “J Christ” by posting a photo of himself hanging on a cross while men and women tugged on ropes to make it stand up. The photo, which was the single’s cover art, caused a lot of controversy on social media and Cenat chose to address X in one of his recent streams.

“Yo, Lil Nas X, you could eat my whole d**k!” he exclaimed. “I hate that ni**a, bro. God gonna handle you in the right way. God gonna handle you, bro.” Someone off camera questioned why Cenat was so frustrated, to which he responded, “He’s extremely disrespectful. Go on his page, bro. He’s disrespecting God himself. He’s disrespecting the whole culture.”

Check out the rant below.

MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME! J CHRIST

JANUARY 12, 2024

00:00 EST

BE THERE! pic.twitter.com/JEX6sSTft5 — ? (@LilNasX) January 8, 2024

Kai Cenat is MAD at Lil Nas X for mocking Jesus Christ. ? ?? pic.twitter.com/I5Drm4ijqU — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 11, 2024

Lil Nas X described “J Christ” as “dedicated to the man who had the greatest comeback of all time” when he shared the cover art on Monday (Jan. 8). He countered the backlash he received on social media by posting an acceptance letter to the Biblical Studies Program at Liberty University, which was later proven to be fake by the university.

“J Christ” is a comeback of sorts for the pop star, whose last release “Star Walkin’” came in September 2022. Months before, he teamed up with NBA YoungBoy on “Late To Da Party (F*ck BET)” which came out two days before the 2022 BET Awards.

X hasn’t released a full-length project since 2021’s Montero, which boasted the hit single “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow.

Check out the “J Christ” music video below.