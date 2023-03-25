Justine Skye Shares Threatening Messages She Received Over Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez Drama [Photos]

Mo Drama.

via: Complex

Justine Skye has been seeing some fallout from the drama. The singer took to Twitter to share screenshots of some threatening text messages she’s received from Gomez fans. One told Skye to tell Bieber to “come clean and apologize” to Gomez, while others called her derogatory names. “This is currently what’s being sent to my phone right now.. I’m sick of this,” the tweeted alongside the images.

This is currently what’s being send to my phone right now.. I’m sick of this pic.twitter.com/zQaG3IKFUg — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) March 24, 2023

In a second, lengthy tweet, she expounded on the situation, telling her followers, “You guys have assumed enough and it’s actually beyond insane at this point, it’s been going on for over a month. What the hell do you want I happen next. For us to kill ourselves!?”

She continued, “No one says anything because there is no winning with you all but I’m fucking tired of this. It doesn’t matter what ANYONE says you guys don’t want to truth to be real… But the fact of the matter is you’re all so wrong. Wrong for instigating and perpetuating this horrible narrative. Wrong for not only spewing hate on the internet but also having to deal with it irl.. this isn’t a game and it’s no longer funny.”

While Skye isn’t directly involved in the ongoing narrative between Gomez and Bieber, Skye did appear in a TikTok back in January. It showed Skye, Bieber, and Kendall Jenner hanging out and drinking wine, while mouthing the words of a sound clip that said, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.”

Bieber deleted the video after people thought it was aimed at Gomez. She later explained that the deleted post was “a random TikTok sound for fun. It’s not directed at anyone.” It also seems Gomez was unbothered by it, commenting, “It’s OK! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone!”