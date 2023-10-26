Justin Timberlake Turns Off Instagram Comments Amid Backlash from Britney Spears’ Book

Too many on social media, Justin Timberlake is still the enemy.

Timberlake turned off his Instagram comments after receiving backlash over the revelations in his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears’ new memoir, “The Woman in Me.”

A source tells Page Six exclusively that the *NSYNC member made the decision because of the “hateful, disgusting things people were saying” on his page.

Timberlake, 42, has been heavily criticized since the “Gimme More” singer, 41, dropped several bombshells about their three-year relationship, including that she had an abortion when they were dating.

“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she wrote in the book, which was released Tuesday.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

Spears also claimed Timberlake — whom she dated from 1999 to 2002 — had cheated on her with a “very popular” woman.

The Princess of Pop did not disclose the name of the celebrity because “she’s married with kids now” and she does not “want her to feel bad.”

Additionally, Spears alleged that the “Cry Me a River” crooner had used a blaccent when speaking to black artists.

In her memoir, the “Toxic” singer described Timberlake and his boy band, *NSYNC, as “white boys” who “loved hip-hop” and “hung out with black artists.”

“Sometimes I thought they tried too hard to fit in,” she confessed.

Spears then recalled a time when she and her then-boyfriend were in New York and ran into “Pony” singer Ginuwine.

“Walking our way was a guy with a huge, blinged-out medallion,” she said. “He was flanked by two giant security guards. J got all excited and said so loud, ‘Oh, yeah! Fo shiz, fo shiz, Ginuwine! What’s up, homie?”

While Timberlake has not publicly spoken out about the bestselling book, he is reportedly “not at all happy” about it.

“Justin has not reached out to Britney at all about any of this, and he is not going to because there is nothing he can say to her,” a source told the Daily Mail Tuesday.

“Justin is not at all happy about what has come out in this book.”

