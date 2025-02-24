Justin Bieber’s Rep Addresses False and ‘Harmful’ Rumors of Drug Use

BY: Walker Published 1 day ago

A rep for Justin Bieber is speaking out amid widespread concern for the singer’s well-being.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, reps for both Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, called the public’s obsession over the singer’s mental and physical health “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

The reps added that the last year was “very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.” The statement, which was first reported by TMZ, concluded by saying Bieber has been keeping busy working on new music and remains focused on parenting his and Hailey’s newborn son.

Speculation first began earlier this month but seemed to reach a fever pitch after photos from one particular outing showed him looking tired, with dark circles under his eyes. According to TMZ, Bieber apparently had not slept after an all-night recording session and his son was struggling to fall asleep, so he also was up caring for him.

Bieber has been open about his past experiences with drug addiction in the past, revealing that at one point, he got to such a bad place that security guards would check his pulse in the middle of the night to make sure he was still alive. “There was a sense of still yearning for more,” he told GQ in 2021. “It was like I had all this success, and it was still like: ‘I’m still sad, and I’m still in pain. And I still have these unresolved issues,’ and I thought all the success was going to make everything good.”

“And so, for me, the drugs were a numbing agent to just continue to get through,” he added. Bieber has been sober from drugs since 2014, though he drinks alcohol socially, per TMZ.

As for his music career, on Sunday, Bieber teamed up with Steve Carell and Ross Lynch, among other celebrities, for a benefit hockey game to raise funds for Los Angeles wildfire relief.

