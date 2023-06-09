Justin Bieber's Dad Doubles Down On Deleted Meme [Photos]

Pride Month is a time for the LGBTQ+ community to come together, celebrate our differences and honour those who fought for our rights. At a time when queer lives across the globe are under attack, from hostility in the US to the UK being named as one of the world’s least trans-friendly countries, it’s more important than ever.

via: iHeartRadio

Justin Bieber’s father doubled down Friday morning on a meme he shared on social media this week that many saw as ignorant and insensitive.

“Well I didn’t expect to be thrown into this political arena, but I’m being forced in,” Jeremy Bieber tweeted. “Insensitive perhaps but a bigot I am not!” He added the hashtags: “#buckleup #truths.”

He added: “My post was to acknowledge families, that’s it! … Now my delivery may have been poor but it was not to be hateful or homophobic…”

Jeremy said he adores his gay brother Rob. “Love whomever you want that’s your business not ‘mine’ my problem is the hostile takeover of our cities and schools by LGBTQ this is the concern of many. There is a place for everyone, and everyone’s opinion! That does not equal hate!”

On Wednesday, Jeremy posted a meme aimed at LGBTQ+ people that showed the message “Don’t forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence” on a rainbow flag background. (June is Pride Month.)

It came two days after he tweeted: “We need to celebrate families. U know the reason we’re all here! The things this generation glorifies is unbelievable!”

Facing criticism, Jeremy deleted the meme and tweeted: “Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters.”

In the replies, many people noted that Jeremy left his then-girlfriend Pattie Mallette to raise their son Justin alone and has two children with ex-girlfriend Erin Wagner and one with wife Chelsey.

On Friday, Jeremy countered: “Before you say I abandoned my son, move on! that’s an old narrative pushed! its ridiculous and didn’t happen.”

Jeremy’s brother has not directly addressed the post but, on Wednesday, Rob tweeted: “What’s with all the homophobia online today? Preface to the ChristoFascists rounding us up and putting us in camps?” He later shared the message: “And Fellow 2SLGBTQ+ folk, you are valid, you are loved, you are amazing. Fight on!”

Rob also retweeted someone who wrote: “All y’all bigots seem to love crafting narratives about how queer people live their lives?? As if we’re trying to do anything other than simply exist and survive in a world that actively wants to eradicate us?? Minding your business is FREE and ENCOURAGED.”

Justin, who has not commented publicly on his father’s messages, said in a 2019 interview with Vogue that his “dad has anger issues” that he “passed on.”

In a 2011 Rolling Stone interview, Justin was asked for his thoughts on homosexuality. He replied: “It doesn’t affect me and shouldn’t affect anyone else.”

Little advice for Jeremy — maybe just take the rest of this month off to enjoy your version of a family.