Why Justin Bieber Turned Down Usher’s offer to Perform With Him at The Super Bowl | lovebscott.com

Usher’s big Super Bowl halftime show went off without a hitch, and while Alicia Keys and H.E.R. were among the stars that made guest appearances, Justin Bieber never joined his music mentor on stage.

via: Page Six

Usher asked Justin Bieber to take part in his Super Bowl half-time show — but the “Baby” singer “wasn’t feeling it,” sources told Page Six.

Before Sunday’s event, Bieber’s longtime friendship with Usher sparked social-media rumors that the two would team up onstage in front of the 65,000-strong crowd and a global audience of millions.

Instead, a slightly worn-out looking Bieber, 29, and his wife Hailey, 27, watched his one-time mentor’s show from the comfort of Fanatics co-owner Michael Rubin’s $2.5 million suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where they were seen nodding along to the performance.

A music industry source told us: “There’s no bad blood between Usher and Justin. Justin just wasn’t up for it — he just wasn’t feeling it.”

Usher did his best to try to persuade Bieber, sources said, and wanted to create a moment that paid tribute to their history together.