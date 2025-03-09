Justin Bieber Shares Cryptic Message About ‘the Gift of Life’ amid Concerns About His Health: ‘Nothing to Prove’

BY: Walker Published 11 hours ago

Justin Bieber shared a vague, inspirational post on social media amid fans’ concerns about his health.

“We have nothing to prove today just the gift of life today to accept and receive,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories Saturday. “Nothing is owed to us and we don’t owe anyone anything.”

He added a red heart emoji to the post and set Stevie Wonder’s “Sir Duke” as the background music.

Advertisement

Reps for the singer did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The cryptic message comes days after Bieber, who recently celebrated his 31st birthday, shared an Instagram photo of himself smoking out of a glass bong.

A week prior to the post, the singer’s rep denied “harmful” rumors of Bieber using drugs.

Advertisement

Since then, the “Sorry” hitmaker has seemingly trolled fans by rapping about being “high” in a puzzling video and sharing another clip of himself appearing to smoke a joint and dancing.

Fans showed their concern for Bieber after he was spotted at wife Hailey Bieber’s Rhode skin care event in Los Angeles last month.

Many eagle-eyed social media users commented on the singer’s “strange” behavior after he posed for photos and spoke with other people who attended the event.

A source close to Hailey — who recently attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty without her husband last Sunday — said the model, 28, was “really concerned” for her husband.

Advertisement

“Justin is going through a hard time and Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there’s only so much she can do,” the source said.

“Hailey loves Justin with all her heart but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s happy,” the insider shared.

via: Page Six