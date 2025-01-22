Justin Bieber Claims He Was Hacked After Unfollowing Hailey Bieber: ‘Sh*t Is Getting Suss’

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

The Biebers are ever the united front after fans made a big deal of Justin Bieber unfollowing wife Hailey Bieber on Instagram this week.

This social media drama comes amid rumors about their relationship. But just days ago, people saw them skating together, laughing and holding hands. When asked about ongoing divorce rumors, friends say they brush it off as nonsense. Justin quickly posted on Instagram Stories to clear things up, though he later deleted the post.

Justin Bieber says someone unfollowed Hailey Bieber from his Instagram account: “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife

Shit is getting suss out here” pic.twitter.com/RfqlcMaeLg — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 21, 2025

Since having baby Jack Blues last year, the Biebers have kept a lower profile. But, their 2018 wedding brought lots of media attention.

On TikTok last December, Hailey spoke up about the constant gossip about their relationship. She’s faced her own challenges, including a scary mini-stroke in 2022. The press hasn’t backed off since they got married, but both have mentioned wanting privacy from all the attention.

Justin’s struggles with mental health have impacted their journey together. While they still use social media, they’ve tried to create better boundaries between their public and private lives. The couple keeps a lot of things of social media to somewhat keep their private life, as private as can be.

No matter how much they try to stay out of the spotlight, even small things like an Instagram issue make big news.

