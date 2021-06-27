Justin Bieber Asks Fans to Stop Loitering Outside His NYC Apartment: ‘This is My Home’ [Video]

Justin Bieber set things straight with fans who were waiting outside his New York City apartment.

via: Complex

In a video TikTok user @VanessaFex posted on Friday, the 27-year-old pop star walks from a car to his apartment building, finding a crowd of fans waiting for him outside the entrance. Once he reaches the group, he turns to a fan who asks him for a hug and politely explains why he doesn’t want them to wait outside his residence.

“I hear you, I hear you. But this is my home. You know what I mean? This is where I live,” he explains. “And I don’t appreciate you guys being here. You know when you come home at the end of the night, and you want to relax? This is my space to do that. So I would appreciate it if you guys could leave.”

Not her still asking for a hug. Fans are unhinged. pic.twitter.com/fnwp0SWOYg — Mysa Mami (@Brieyonce) June 26, 2021

This isn’t the first time Bieber had to remind fans to respect his privacy.

Last October, he called out fans on his Instagram story for waiting outside his home.

“How do you convince yourself it’s not completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my home to gawk, stare and take pictures as I walk into my apartment,” he posted. “This is not a a hotel. It’s my home.”

Why y’all bothering that man at home.