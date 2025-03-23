Justin Bieber Admits He Wants to Work on His ‘Anger Issues’ in Candid Statement: ‘I Wanna Grow’

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Justin Bieber is all about self-reflection these days, and he’s keeping the vibe going with a new post about how he’s working on his anger issues.

The two-time Grammy winner, 31, shared a post on Instagram on Saturday, March 22, in which he wrote in his caption, “I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh.”

Alongside the message, Justin included three photos, including an up-close selfie of himself wearing a hoodie and a throwback image of himself as a child.

The “Peaches” singer also shared what appears to be a photo of his baby son, Jack Blues, lying on a blanket as he watched a movie via a projector.

Justin’s latest social media post was shared shortly after he uploaded a religious message about “forgiveness” on his Instagram Stories a day prior.

He also posted a screenshot of a 2019 Instagram caption from his wife Hailey Bieber about being “more vulnerable” in the year to come.

“Still relevant boo,” Justin wrote in response.

The musician’s other Instagram reflections in recent weeks have included messages about having “nothing to prove” and feeling “unworthy,” plus a cryptic note about letting “hate go by first acknowledging it’s there.”

In one message on March 13, Justin wrote, “People told me my whole life ‘wow Justin u deserve that’ and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud, Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, Damn if only they knew my thoughts.”

“How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am, they wouldn’t be saying this,” he continued. “I say all this to say. If you feel sneaky welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”

Amid his cryptic posts, as well as rumors of drug use that his rep has shut down as “salacious,” a source close to Justin told PEOPLE this week that “things are fine” for the Bieber family.

The insider added that Hailey, 28, has been working and Justin has been “creating music” in recent months. “They are just doing their thing,” the source said. “They are not concerned what people think.”

“They love being parents,” they added, referencing baby Jack Blues, who the couple welcomed in August 2024. “They have a great marriage too.”

via: People

