'And Just Like That' Star Sara Ramirez Divorcing Husband Ryan DeBolt After Separating 3 Years Ago | lovebscott.com

Sara Ramirez and husband Ryan DeBolt are officially ending their relationship after spending the last three years separated.

via ET:

On Tuesday, the 48-year-old ‘And Just Like That’ star — who uses they/them pronouns — filed for divorce from their husband of more than a decade, three years after they first announced they would be taking space from one another. The couple tied the knot in July 2012 while Ramirez was starring on Grey’s Anatomy as Callie Torres.

Court documents obtained by ET state the couple actually split back in January 2018 and Ramirez lists the reason for dissolution of the marriage as “irreconcilable differences.” Ramirez has blocked the court’s ability to award spousal support and the pair do not share any children.

The filing comes just months after ET reported that Ramirez will not return to play their controversial character, Ché Diaz, on the highly anticipated third season of Max’s And Just Like That, the Sex and the City reboot starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

On the show, Ramirez’s character — a nonbinary comedian — pursued a relationship with Miranda Hobbes (Nixon), much to the dismay of fans who supported Miranda’s marriage to Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), which Ché broke up. In season 2 of the show, Miranda went out to California to support Ché while they were filming their semi-autobiographic sitcom pilot. But Ché’s pilot flopped and they moved back to New York City. The ill-fated couple split at the end of season 2.

Months after Variety reported that Ramírez would not be reprising their role, Nixon, 58, spoke out on why the actor would not be coming back for season 3.

“They created such an amazing character — such a controversial character, but such an amazing character,” Nixon told Variety of Ramirez. “I think they felt, and Michael Patrick [King] felt, that that character had run its course. They came in and shook everything up, and then the arc was completed.”

Similarly, ET confirmed in March that Karen Pittman — who joined the series as Miranda’s professor-turned-roommate, Nya Wallace — would not be returning for the third season, as well. Unlike Ramirez’s character, Max officials said at the time that her other projects — The Morning Show and The Long Long Night — had made her unable to return.

“It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That…,” a Max spokesperson told ET in a statement at the time. “As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others. Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible.”

