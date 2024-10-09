Jussie Smollett’s Mother’s Home is Nearly Burglarized in LA – Five Years After His Alleged Attack Hoax

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Jussie Smollett had another brush with the law — only this time the crime was for real, and it involved one of his closest family members.

The 42-year-old Empire actor’s mom Janet had her home targeted by two intruders – who tried to smash open a back door and caused $300 in damage to a window, per TMZ.

The suspects were unable to gain access to the home.

Sources revealed Janet heard a noise and went outside to investigate, confronting the suspects who ran from the scene.

Smollett came over to be by his mother’s side with police taking a report for attempted burglary and investigating.

DailyMail.com has contacted representatives for Smollett for comment.

This comes days after Smollett broke his silence while appealing his case involving the alleged 2019 hoax.

The actor, who maintains his innocence, opened up about the chaos and aftermath he was forced to face in the five years following the incident.

He said he had to learn how to ‘hold on for five more minutes,’ a close personal mantra he recites to himself in difficult times.

Back then, when he was accused of making false reports and staging a hate crime for media attention, he said he felt ‘numb’ and ‘couldn’t make sense of what people were actually thinking.’

At the time, he thought there was ‘no way’ the public could believe ‘a stupid rumor,’ the star — who completed a five-month stint in rehab earlier this year — told PEOPLE in an interview published on Saturday.

