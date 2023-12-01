Jussie Smollett Loses Appeal, Likely Headed Back to Jail for Hate Crime Hoax

Jussie Smollett is likely going back to jail.



The actor, who was sentenced to 150 days behind bars after being found guilty of faking a hate crime, was released last year pending the outcome of his appeal. Prior to his appeal, Jussie spent six days in a Cook County jail.

An Illinois appeals court upheld his conviction on Friday, with the three-judge panel voting 2-1. Jussie’s legal team still has the option of appealing this decision to the Illinois Supreme Court, which would then decide on whether to hear the case.

Back in October, Jussie entered rehab seeking treatment for undisclosed reasons. It’s unclear if that will factor into his next legal move.