Jussie Smollett Asks Judge to Change Guilty Verdict or Give Him a New Trial, Claims Racism in Jury Selection

Jussie Smollett is asking the judge to change his verdict from ‘guilty’ to ‘not guilty’ — or at least to give him a new trial because he claims the jury in the first one was tainted…among other things.

In new documents filed with the court, Jussie is explicitly asking the judge to reverse the verdict and find him not guilty of disorderly conduct for faking a police report — or give him a brand new trial.

Earlier this year, a jury in Illinois found Jussie guilty on 5 of 6 felony counts, including disorderly conduct charges and providing a false police report to cops.

Jussie’s most recent court filing alleges the court violated his constitutional rights when it prevented his defense team from actively participating in the jury selection process.

Jussie claims his lawyers were not allowed to ask questions of potential jurors and his defense claims the jury pool for the high-profile case was tainted.

He’s also claiming prosecutors showed a pattern of racism in selecting jurors.

Jussie’s defense continues to claim the judges inappropriately kept the media and the public from the courtroom and that the prosecutors pressured witnesses to give false testimony. Also that the judge wrongfully limited the defense questioning of witnesses.

