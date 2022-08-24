Jury Reaches Verdict in Vanessa Bryant Lawsuit Over Kobe Bryant Crash Scene Photos

Vanessa Bryant has won her lawsuit against Los Angeles County.

via: People

Vanessa Bryant and her co-plaintiff, Chris Chester, have been a combined awarded $21 million by a Los Angeles jury.

The final verdict was reached fate Wednesday afternoon, with the jury finding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department did share photos of the bodies of Bryant and Chester’s loved ones.

The emotional trial concluded just hours after Los Angeles County’s legal team made its closing arguments.

Since it began on August 10, the trial revealed harrowing details about the aftermath of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old Gianna Bryant, and the seven other people on board.

Vanessa and Chris Chester, who tragically lost his wife Sarah and their 13-year-old daughter Payton in the crash, sued Los Angeles County for emotional distress and mental anguish after learning members of the department had shared photos of the victims’ remains. At the time of the crash, Kobe and Gianna were traveling to a youth basketball game with seven others.

Chris and Vanessa claimed photographs of the victims’ bodies were publicly shared on at least 28 devices owned by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and by more than a dozen first responders.

Vanessa was awarded $16 million, and Chris Chester was awarded $15 million.