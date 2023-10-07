Julia Fox Says She Was Kanye West's 'Little Puppet' That He 'Weaponized' Against Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox is speaking out about her short romance with Kanye West.

Fox briefly dated West back in January 2022 following his divorce from Kardashian after 8 years of marriage.

Fox opened up about her time with West in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“I really understood him on a visceral level,” Fox told the outlet as she explained she “thought ultimately I’d be helping a precarious situation” in regard to West’s recent divorce.

“But I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized,” the Uncut Gems star added. “I just felt like his little puppet.”

Fox, who “went lightly” on detailing the relationship in her memoir, Down the Drain, confessed that she did not sign a non-disclosure agreement when she was with the rapper.

“I’m not signing a f–king NDA just on principle. I never have, and I never will,” the model said before noting, “unless it’s a professional opportunity, then sure.”

Fox’s claims follow a bizarre list of demands that West allegedly requests of his current “wife” Bianca Censori, an architect who was employed as an architectural designer at West’s brand, Yeezy, since November 2020. Censori reportedly obliged to the unusual guidelines “because he has convinced her that they are royal.”

Insiders claimed that the overbearing West has even instructed his Australian Kardashian-lookalike to “never speak.”

“She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out,” sources spilled as Censori’s inner circle claimed that she’s lost her individuality in the relationship.

Insiders close to Censori told the Daily Mail that when that when it comes to West, “she has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him.”

After her relationship with West grew serious, sources alleged that Censori began distancing herself from her once-close friends.

“She’s shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to ‘f— off’ when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom,” insiders told the outlet.

Since being linked to the Chicago rapper, Censori has showed off her figure in tight, skin-hugging outfits that West reportedly styled for her, similar to his strong influence on his ex-wife’s fashion choices.