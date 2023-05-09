  1. Home
Judge Denies Tory Lanez's Motion For a New Trial

May 09, 2023 12:38 PM PST

After pleading with the judge not to ruin his life, Tory Lane’z motion for a new trial has been denied.

Tory’s new legal team, Matthew Barhoma and Jose Baez argued that his original legal team was “ineffective counsel.”

LA Times reporter James Queally first broke the news.

Tory Lanez motion for a new trial has been denied. We don’t have a sentencing date yet.

This is a developing story.

