JT Shares Heartfelt Message Following Her Younger Brother’s Death

Prayers up to JT and her family.

JT got more vulnerable than ever after sharing a heartfelt tribute to her younger brother, who recently passed away. However, it’s still unclear what the exact date and cause of his death were. On Thursday (Dec. 5), the City Cinderella rapper shared a series of posts on X, honoring the memory of her younger brother and sharing thoughtful notes and photos. “Lost my little brother,” the 32-year-old rapper wrote.

“Being the oldest, I really didn’t get a fair chance to grieve because I have to make sure he go away nice & my mom is happy… I love you, JR [white heart emoji].” In another post, she shared a photo of the two when they were younger, with huge smiles on their faces. “I pray you’re somewhere so safe & comfortable,” JT wrote in the caption.

Earlier this year the City Cinderella performer opened up about her childhood. She is the eldest of her mother’s three children, but one of the youngest of her father’s 16.

“I always felt like I was the black sheep in my family,” she explained, per PAPER Magazine. According to the outlet she moved in with her father and stepmother after her biological mother went to jail.

“I was in a [rap] group when I was a little girl, called The Protegees, with my sisters and brothers,” she continued. “I used to write my raps down. I was such a little girl that I don’t even remember much about it, but I know that I was writing my own music, and I was writing my sisters’ and brothers’ too.”

