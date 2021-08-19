JT and Lil Uzi Spark Breakup Rumors [Photos + Video]

Lil Uzi Vert and JT might have gone their separate ways. The “20 Min” spitter and the “Twerkulator” raptress recently sparked breakup rumors after they were caught unfollowing one another on Instagram.

via: Hot97

One of social media’s favorite couple may have called it quits. Fans suspect the two have broken up due to unfollowing each other on social media. Neither of the two confirmed or denied the rumors.

The couple have seemingly been dating for a year, and have been riding for each other since going public. On Uzi’s birthday, JT posted a heartfelt message reading, “I always wanna be the one to make you smile & hype you! I truly found my lover & best friend some one I can disagree with & still come to bed every night! Thanks for keeping your word it’s only right I do the most for you & brag on you cause you that nigga!!!! I love pissing you off! I’m forever drawn or whatever you say but I mean well!! Happy birthday papa..”

In May, JT revealed on “Respectfully Justin” that her beau gave her a bag full of cash, and told her to take as much money as she could. “I had a little Chanel bag and he told me to take as much as you can. I could only fit $30,000, and I was so mad,” the femcee quipped at that time.

Hopefully the two are still on good terms.