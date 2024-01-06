Joy Behar Momentarily Forgets Gypsy Rose Blanchard Murdered Her Mom While Defending Her on ‘The View’ [Video]

‘The View’ star Ana Navarro reminded Joy Behar that ‘murder is wrong’ during a live Gypsy Rose Blanchard interview.

via: Page Six

The 81-year-old television host made the mistake after Blanchard, 32, cautioned people not to follow the path she took during her interview on the morning talk show.

“I’m going to try to create some change and be a voice for the voiceless,” the ex-con explained while detailing what she plans to do with her newfound social media fame.

“If there’s someone out there watching right now, please listen to me, heed my words, that you are not alone in this situation,” she continued. “There are other ways out. I did it the wrong way.”

A sympathetic Behar then jumped in to defend her, saying, “No, no, no, don’t say that. You had no choice.”

However, Blanchard immediately reasserted that her involvement in the 2015 stabbing murder of her mother was indeed the “wrong way” to go about things.

“I did. I did something wrong, and I paid my dues for it,” she stated.

It was then that Behar realized Blanchard was speaking about the murder of her mom and not the alleged abuse she faced as a helpless child for her entire life.

“Oh, you mean that part. Oh, yeah. Nevermind,” Behard replied.

Her co-hosts didn’t let the blunder slide, though.

“Where are you going with this, Joy?” Sara Haines asked before Ana Navarro reached her arm toward Behar and noted, “Murder is wrong, Joy.”

The audience chuckled, as did Blanchard, who agreed with Navarro by repeating, “Yes, murder’s wrong.”

Blanchard, who married special education teacher Ryan Anderson while incarcerated in 2022, became an overnight sensation following her Dec. 28 release from Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center after she served more than seven years of her 10-year sentence for the second-degree murder of her mom, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

Dee Dee is thought to have suffered from the psychological disorder Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which made her crave attention and sympathy.

She fulfilled her need by tricking doctors and Gypsy herself into thinking she had leukemia, muscular dystrophy that left her wheelchair-bound and digestive issues that required her to eat from a feeding tube.

During her sitdown with “Good Morning America” Friday, Gypsy said she didn’t want to kill her mother, but thought it was “the only way out” of her situation.

Ahead of her release from prison, she told People she thought her mother should have been locked up and not dead.

“She didn’t deserve that,” the self-proclaimed Swiftie noted.

“She was a sick woman and unfortunately I wasn’t educated enough to see that.”

“She deserved to be where I am, sitting in prison doing time for criminal behavior.”