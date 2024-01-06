Shaquille O'Neal to Become First Orlando Magic Player to Have Number Retired [Video]

In case you missed it Thursday night, former NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal found out he would be having his No. 32 jersey retired by the Orlando Magic.

via: People

Shaq will become the first player in the history of the Orlando Magic franchise to have his number retired.

O’Neal received the news Thursday night during TNT’s Inside the NBA broadcast when Magic CEO Alex Martins called into the show to tell the retired NBA center that the team was planning to hang his jersey up in the rafters, signifying its retirement.

“I hear you’ve been waiting for a phone call from us and the wait is over,” Martins said. “On behalf of the Devos family and myself and all of us here at the Orlando Magic, we want to congratulate you as we make you the first jersey number retired in the history of the Orlando Magic.”

Into the rafters forever ? We're excited to announce that @SHAQ will become the first @OrlandoMagic player in franchise history to have his jersey number retired on Feb. 13! pic.twitter.com/jfWtSTL9h0 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 5, 2024

A picture-in-picture showed O’Neal smiling while Martins shared the news.

“You had a great career here at the beginning of your career and we had some great times,” Martins said. “You took us all the way to the NBA Finals and it’s finally time to put that number up in the rafters.”

O’Neal wiped away a tear from his eye as confetti dropped from the ceiling and co-hosts Ernie Johnson Jr., Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley clapped and shouted in celebration.

“Congratulations, big!” Barkley shouted across the desk.

Later in the broadcast, TNT aired a video message from O’Neal’s mom, Dr. Lucille O’Neal.

“I can remember back when they called your name: ‘Orlando Magic with the first pick…’ and they picked Shaquille O’Neal,” his mother said into the camera.

“We were all so happy for you, as well as excited. And I have to tell you, you made us all proud with all of that joy and excitement you brought to the Orlando community. This award and this recognition is well deserved, so we want you to enjoy it. We’re so proud of you,” she continued.

O’Neal played his first four seasons in Orlando before becoming a free agent and signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA Hall of Famer was the team’s No. 1 overall draft pick in 1992 and helped lead the Magic to the NBA Finals in 1995.

“It was a great four years there,” O’Neal said during the broadcast. “I just wanted to come in and make a name for myself.”

"It was a great four years there. I just wanted to come in and make a name for myself." ?@SHAQ's reaction to becoming the first Orlando Magic player to have their jersey retired pic.twitter.com/WynGhKzTNQ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 5, 2024

Although O’Neal didn’t help the Magic achieve its dream of becoming NBA Champions, he did win four combined championships with the Lakers and the Miami Heat later in his career.

A 15-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Finals MVP, O’Neal had his jersey retired by the Lakers in 2013 and by the Heat in 2016. He will be only the second player in NBA history to have his jersey retired by three separate teams, according to NBC Los Angeles. NBA Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain was the other.

O’Neal was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2016.