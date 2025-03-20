Joshua Jackson Says Working with Angela Bassett Was on Bucket List for ‘Years’ Before 9-1-1, Doctor Odyssey Crossover

BY: Walker Published 38 seconds ago

Ryan Murphy has created so many television shows that it’s only a matter of time before two of them bump into each other. Such is the case with Doctor Odyssey, as the nautical medical drama will air a crossover episode tonight with another ABC series, 9-1-1. And fan-favorite character Athena Grant-Nash (Angela Bassett) will hit the high seas, appearing as a guest aboard The Odyssey.

For Joshua Jackson, getting the opportunity to work alongside Angela Bassett was a dream come true!

Jackson was able to cross off working with the honorary Oscar winner from his career bucket list. “To have somebody [on the show] of the caliber of Angela Bassett — and she’s been on my personal actor bucket list for many, many years. That’s exciting,” he tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“She’s marvelous in every way that a person and master can be marvelous. She is great, epitomized and she is just classy and smart and funny and brassy and professional and just wonderful,” he continues. “So, it is great having a presence like that on set. It’s a ton of fun working with somebody like that. I had a lovely time. She’s just a joy to be around.”

In the episode titled “Casino Week,” it’s Casino Week on The Odyssey — and Bassett’s 9-1-1 character Athena Grant comes aboard. While on the cruise ship, Athena “spots two suspicious passengers eyeing the vault” and subsequently “teams up with Max (Jackson) to counter their plans in a high-stakes gamble,” per an episode synopsis.

Teasing more about working on the upcoming episode, the Dawson’s Creek alum says that “it was nice to get back more into sort of the sparkly, fast-paced dialogue version of The Odyssey.”

“It’s a lot of tuxedo time in this episode, but I really enjoyed getting back in and having an opportunity to bat the ball around with Angela,” he continues, adding, “We allow Angela Bassett to lean into another side of her that you don’t get to see on 9-1-1.”

9-1-1 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET followed by Doctor Odyssey at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

