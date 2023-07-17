Jordyn Woods Reached Out to Kylie Jenner Before Reunion to 'Apologize for How Everything Went Down': Source

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ reunion kicked off with an apology.

via People:

Following the two’s public reunion over the weekend, a source tells PEOPLE that they mended their friendship when the Heir Jordyn founder extended an olive branch to The Kardashians star.

“Jordyn reached out to Kylie to apologize for how everything went down and let her know that she loves her,” the source says, referring to the pals’ very public fallout involving Kylie’s sister Khloé Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Another insider close to Jenner and Woods tells PEOPLE that Saturday’s restaurant outing wasn’t the first time they’ve reunited — just their first sighting together in public. The duo have been spending time together over the past year, away from cameras, as they’ve worked on their friendship.

The insider indicates that everyone involved has left the drama in the past, especially as it occurred a few years back. There is no longer tension brewing from either side.

Additionally, with all being forgiven, the insider says Kardashian, 39 — who shares 5-year-old daughter True and 11-month-old son Tatum with Thompson, 32 — has not held her younger sister from continuing her friendship with Woods.

Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail over the weekend featured the former best friends leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles on Saturday. Their unexpected reunion came after the pair ended their long-standing friendship in February 2019 when Woods was caught kissing Thompson. The Kylie Cosmetics founder began distancing herself from their friendship post-scandal.

That May, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner had been torn on whether or not she would end her friendship with Woods out of solidarity for her older sister.

“Although Kylie was very upset and disgusted by the Tristan situation, she didn’t want to make any harsh decisions when it came to Jordyn,” the source revealed. “It was very difficult for Kylie to just cut Jordyn out of her life. Kylie was devastated at first. Jordyn was her confidant for so long.”

Though Kardashian was initially disappointed and hurt after finding out about Woods and Thompson’s infidelity, she eventually found the strength to move forward and forgive both parties.

“I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life,” Kardashian wrote in December 2019.

The Good American mogul went on to explain that she’s allowed to forgive, saying in part, “Forgiveness is a strength and not a weakness.”

She later added that despite her tumultuous year, “My life won’t be consumed with hate,” and concluded her post with: “I’ve chosen to occupy my life with positivity. Everyday I choose to find the good in my day… Hate is heavy and I am tired of carrying all of that weight around.”

Woods also addressed the matter on Red Table Talk, acknowledging how it was a bad idea to stay at Thompson’s house until “6 in the morning,” but refuted being “belligerently drunk to where I couldn’t remember what happened.”

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” she recalled of leaving the NBA star’s party. “No passion, no nothing, on the way out. He just kissed me. Like a kiss on the lips, no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing.”

In noting how Thompson wasn’t “wrong” to make a move, Woods added: “I allowed myself to be in that position. And when alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves, or people get caught up in the moment.”

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.